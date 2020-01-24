BRIDGETON — A Millville man was found guilty Friday in a 2017 killing, though he was acquitted of two of the more severe charges against him, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Alfonso Heggs, 25, was convicted of aggravated manslaughter, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun. At the same time, Heggs was acquitted of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release.
On April 10, 2017, Millville police and members of the Prosecutor’s Office responded to a shooting death in the 600 block of Dock Street in Millville. The victim, Charles Boozer, was found dead in the street from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined Heggs had shot and killed Boozer, and found the gun Heggs used to shoot Boozer in Heggs’ bedroom.
Heggs faces 10 to 30 years in prison when sentenced. A news release from the Prosecutor’s Office did not list his sentencing date.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.