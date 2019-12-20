BRIDGETON — A Millville man was found guilty Wednesday of driving under a suspended license.
Randolph Palmer, 59, was convicted by a jury of the fourth-degree charge after a trial before Cumberland County Superior Court Judge William F. Ziegler, according to a news release from county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
The maximum sentence that could be imposed is 18 months in prison, according to the release. The conviction carries a mandatory minimum of 180 days in jail per statute.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 24.
The charges stem from a De. 17, 2016, incident in which Palmer was pulled over and issued a summons for driving with a suspended license, according to the release. Later on, officials found that he had at least two prior convictions for driving under the influence with a suspended license.
Abigail Holmes and John Morris represented the state and Palmer, respectively, in the case.
