A Millville man was indicted Friday for allegedly firing a handgun at a vehicle occupied by three men, killing one of them, according to a news release from the state Division of Criminal Justice.
Terrell Savage, 34, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Maurice “Reese” Lewis, 19, of Millville, on May 18, 2018, as well as two counts of attempted murder related to the two other occupants of the vehicle, who were not hit by the gunfire.
Savage also is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon as a convicted felon, hindering apprehension or prosecution and tampering with physical evidence.
Meanwhile, Savage’s girlfriend, Tashannah Wilkins, 32, of Millville, was charged Friday with conspiracy and hindering for allegedly driving Savage to another part of the city after the shooting and later driving him back to the area of the shooting so he could attempt to find the gun, which he allegedly attempted to hide after the shooting, according to the release.
At 11:11 p.m. May 18, 2018, Millville police responded to Dock and Broad streets for reports of shots fired. They found Lewis in the driver’s seat of an SUV with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. He was transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he died May 20, 2018.
Savage was arrested May 22, 2018. The investigation revealed that on May 18, Lewis was driving a Chevrolet Suburban with one passenger in the front seat and a second passenger in the back seat when he stopped at a stop sign at Dock and Broad about 11:05 p.m. Savage had been walking on Dock Street and was standing on the driver’s side of the SUV. As Lewis began to drive away, Savage allegedly fired 10 rounds from a 9mm pistol equipped with a 14-round magazine. Eight rounds struck the SUV, including the round that killed Lewis. The passengers were not hit. The SUV then crashed into a parked car, according to the release.
Savage is in South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton on prior charges. If convicted on the murder charge, Savage faces 30 years to life in prison.
The indictments are the result of an investigation by the Division of Criminal Justice, Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, Millville Police Department and State Police.
