CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Millville man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for the 2018 drug-induced death of an Avalon man, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Christopher R. Small, 41, was sentenced to 20 years with no early release for the Oct. 3, 2018, drug-induced death of Kevin McFarlane, 54, and a consecutive five-year term for distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said in a news release.
Sentencing for Christopher M. Verity, 37, of Dennis Township, a co-defendant in the case, is scheduled for Jan. 16. Both were found guilty in October.
— Ahmad Austin
