BRIDGETON — A Millville man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his estranged wife and her 3-month-old child in 2015.
Ricardo Carrillo-Santiago, 37, of Millville, was found guilty Jan. 31 of two counts of murder and one count of unlawful disposal of human remains. Superior Court Judge Robert Malestein on Friday gave Carrillo-Santiago two back-to-back life sentences on the murder charges, along with a concurrent 10-year sentence on the unlawful disposal charge, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release.
In December 2015, family members of Neidy Ramirez, 34, and her daughter Genesis told Vineland police they couldn’t contact or find the two. Ramirez’s car was found abandoned along Exit 45 on Route 55.
Police determined Carrillo-Santiago killed Ramirez and Genesis on Nov. 27, 2015, in Ramirez’s Vineland apartment and dumped their bodies at a nearby game preserve in Fairfield Township, where they were later recovered.
Officials said the child died from injuries sustained from violent kneeing and crushing of her chest. Ramirez was strangled.
