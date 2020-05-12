MILLVILLE — A city man and woman were arrested after allegedly stealing a pick-up truck and $5,000 worth of power tools from two Mercer County properties over the weekend.
Troopers from the Port Norris Station responded on Sunday to the report of a vehicle stolen from a home on Sayres Neck Road, Lawrence Township, according to a post on the State Police’s Facebook page. The victim told them his blue Chevrolet Colorado was stolen.
Later on, troopers stopped a vehicle matching the description of the victim’s truck in Laurel Lake, Cumberland County, according to the post. They confirmed that it was the stolen Chevrolet Colorado and arrested the occupants, Anthony Jeannette, 20, and Kristy Taylor, 27.
Jeannette and Taylor also had stolen power tools, according to the post. And, after further investigation, troopers determined Jeannette and Taylor broke into another property on Sayres Neck Road and stole the power tools prior to stealing the pick-up truck.
Both were charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft, while Taylor was also charged with possession of prescription legend drugs.
Both were also found to have active warrants for their arrest and were lodged at the Cumberland County jail pending a detention hearing.
