Michael T. Haight was at his home May 7 in the 800 block of Earle Avenue, where he lives with his father’s friend, according to a post on the city police’s Facebook page. He was said to be sitting in the back yard by a bonfire he started and was last seen between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Then, on June 8, his vehicle was seen going through a toll booth in Bergen County, police said.
Police described Height as approximately 6 feet one inch tall and 175 pounds, with brown hair and a possible beard. He also has tattoos on both upper arms and legs, with an eagle on his left leg.
Officials asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police at 856-825-7010 or contact the investigating detective, Detective Ricardo Ramos at 856-825-7010, extension 7365, or 609-381-3387.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
