BRIDGETON — A suspended Millville police officer accused of assaulting a man after his arrest in 2016 then lying about it to superiors pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault.

Jeffrey Profitt, 40, entered the plea to the third-degree charge before Judge Robert G. Malestein in Cumberland County Superior Court, according to a news release from the county Prosecutor’s Office.

The plea deal calls for 364 days in jail and probation, according to the release, and Profitt must resign from his job at the police department and forfeit future public employment in New Jersey.

On April 11, 2016, Profitt was processing Alphonzo Williams Sr. for a disorderly persons offense, according to previous reports. At some point, he caused Williams to hit his head on a concrete floor, causing significant injuries.

Proffit then lied to his superiors about the incident and tampered with physical evidence related to the case, according to officials, in addition to lying on official reports about other incidents of physical force over the course of two years.

He was indicted in Feb. 2017 on charges that included two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of third-degree tampering with public records, fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence, fourth-degree obstruction, second-degree official misconduct and second-degree pattern of official misconduct.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 14.

