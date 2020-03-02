MILLVILLE — City police asked for the public’s help Thursday to find a woman wanted for attempted homicide.
Deszarae Hannah has an active warrant for attempted homicide, assault by auto and numerous other charges, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Detective R. Satero is the investigating officer.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call city police at 856-825-7010, referencing case number 19-10221.
