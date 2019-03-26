MILLVILLE — Two gunmen early Tuesday morning entered a West Broad Street home, shot a man and a woman and are now being sought by authorities, police said.
At 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired, said Detective Lt. Ross Hoffman.
Upon arrival, officers found two residents of the home, a 49-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, with gunshot wounds, Hoffman said. Police did not release either victim's name, whether they are related to each other or where on their bodies they were shot.
Both adults were flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden and are in stable condition, Hoffman said.
According to the victims, two men, armed with handguns, entered the rear of the home. A struggle took place, and the male and female residents were shot, Hoffman said.
The two shooters then ran from the area. There are no suspects at this time, and it is believe to be an isolated incident, police said.
Anyone with information can call police at 856-825-7010, the tip line at 856-825-2182 or text "millvillepd" and a tip to tip411.
