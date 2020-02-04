BRIDGETON — A Millville woman charged with stabbing a man to death with a nail clipper last month will be held in jail until trial, a Superior Court judge ruled.
Katheleen Ayala, 30, who is charged with murder in the stabbing of 35-year-old Axel Torres, was ordered held after a Jan. 23 detention hearing before Judge William Ziegler in Cumberland County Superior Court, according to court records. She is scheduled to appear 10 a.m. March 5 for a pre-indictment conference.
At 1:06 a.m. Jan. 12, city police and officers from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office responded to the Country Meadows mobile home park on Second Street for a report of a stabbing, according to previous reports. There, officers found Torres unresponsive with a knife wound to his left leg.
Officers gave Torres aid before emergency medical personnel arrived and took him to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition before he was pronounced dead the next day.
Police learned that Torres and Ayala, who live together, had gotten into a physical fight at the home. At one point, Torres left and Ayala chased after him.
An altercation ensued, leaving Torres unconscious and with several stab wounds, including one to his leg, which authorities allege was inflicted by a nail clipper.
According to court documents, Ayala told police she was responsible for the attack but only wanted to scare her husband and did not intend to physically harm him.
She is currently housed in the Cumberland County jail.
