Millville police
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

MILLVILLE — A 30-year-old city woman was charged with murder Monday in the stabbing death of Axel Torres.

At 1:06 a.m. Sunday, city police and officers from the Prosecutor’s Office responded to Country Meadows, 2300 South Second Street, for a report of a stabbing, according to a news release from Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. There, officers found Torres, 35, unresponsive with a knife wound to his left leg.

Officers began to give Torres aid and then emergency medical personnel arrived and took him to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to the release.

Police learned that Torres and Kathleen Ayala, who live together, had gotten into a physical fight at the home, according to the release. At one point, Torres left and Ayala chased after him.

An altercation ensued, leaving Torres unconscious and with several stab wounds, including one to his leg, which officials allege was inflicted by a nail clipper, according to the release. At that point, officials charged her with assault and weapons offences.

Torres was pronounced dead Monday at Cooper University Hospital, and Ayala was charged with murder before she was remanded to Cumberland County jail.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments