MILLVILLE — A 30-year-old city woman was charged with murder Monday in the stabbing death of Axel Torres.
PLEASANTVILLE — A city woman was arrested Thursday night after allegedly stabbing a man in the arm.
At 1:06 a.m. Sunday, city police and officers from the Prosecutor’s Office responded to Country Meadows, 2300 South Second Street, for a report of a stabbing, according to a news release from Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. There, officers found Torres, 35, unresponsive with a knife wound to his left leg.
Officers began to give Torres aid and then emergency medical personnel arrived and took him to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to the release.
Police learned that Torres and Kathleen Ayala, who live together, had gotten into a physical fight at the home, according to the release. At one point, Torres left and Ayala chased after him.
ATLANTIC CITY — A Ventnor man was arrested Sunday after police said he fired a gun into the …
An altercation ensued, leaving Torres unconscious and with several stab wounds, including one to his leg, which officials allege was inflicted by a nail clipper, according to the release. At that point, officials charged her with assault and weapons offences.
Torres was pronounced dead Monday at Cooper University Hospital, and Ayala was charged with murder before she was remanded to Cumberland County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.