MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old man from the Minotola section of Buena died Sunday night after a two-car crash in Gloucester County, police said.

About 7:20 p.m., township police responded to Malaga Road near Bracken Drive for a serious car crash, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. There, officers found the crash between a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck and a Jeep Wrangler.

Police did not release the identity of the man.

A preliminary investigation found that the pickup truck, driven by the Minotola man, was going west on Malaga Road when it collided head-on with the Jeep, driven by a 39-year-old Williamstown man, about ½ mile west of Bracken Drive, police said. After the crash, the Jeep rolled over on its side, coming to a stop off the road, while the truck remained on the road.

The driver of the Jeep, as well as the passengers, a 42-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy, were taken to the hospital for treatment, while the Minotola man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police urged anyone who witnessed the crash to call investigating Officers Ryan Hoffman and Matt Shipley of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit at 856-728-9800, extension 578.

