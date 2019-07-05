ATLANTIC CITY — A 9-year-old boy who went missing Thursday afternoon was found safe later that evening, according to a Facebook post from the department.
The boy, Erik, left his home in the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue about 3:30 p.m., police said. He was described as 4 feet tall and 47 pounds, and was last seen wearing red sneakers.
A few hours later, city police posted an update to social media that the boy was found with a family friend and was safe.
