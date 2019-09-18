Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Cumberland County police officials search for missing five-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez, who was last seen in Bridgeton City Park, at the amphitheater area of the park on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen in the City Park area Monday. She was wearing a yellow shirt with an elephant on it, black and white pants, and white shoes, police said.
Cumberland County detectives search Tuesday for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez in the amphitheater of Bridgeton City Park.
Donald Johnson, a volunteer member of Seabrook Fire & Rescue, and his dog Jersey search Tuesday for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez, who was last seen in Bridgeton City Park on Monday.
BRIDGETON — Authorities believe a 5-year-old girl who disappeared this week while playing with a sibling at a city playground was taken against her will.
State Police issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday night for Dulce Maria Alavez, suggesting she may have been taken by a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic male between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He is described as having a thin build, no facial hair, acne and wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt.
Police said the man led Dulce from a playground in City Park to a red van with a sliding door and tinted windows. They believe this occurred about 4:20 p.m. Monday. Dulce and her 3-year-old brother were playing there while their mother sat in her car with an 8-year-old relative.
The mother told police her son soon ran back to the car crying and pointed to the area where he last saw his sister. They could not locate her, and police were soon notified.
According to police, Dulce was wearing a yellow shirt with an animal on it, black and white pants and white shoes.
Amber Alerts are issued when there is reason to believe a child has been abducted and may be in danger of death or serious bodily injury. Amber Alerts are not intended for all missing children, runaways or child custody situations.
Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari said the bulletin resulted from interviews of people present at the park at the time that Dulce went missing.
Anyone with information can call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033.
