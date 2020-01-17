The body of a missing Egg Harbor City man was found last week in a Cumberland County creek, State Police said.
Quanyaves Lindsay, 41, went missing in late November, last seen leaving a residence on Hands Mill Road in Woodbine with his green 2015 Dodge Charger “Hellcat.” His body was recovered Jan. 11 by troopers from the Port Norris Station from a creek near Spring Garden Road in Maurice River Township in Cumberland County.
In a 9 p.m. post Thursday to the Search for Quan Lindsay Facebook group, family friend Brandi Mounts wrote: “I want to thank everyone for your kind thoughts, prayers and shares! It’s with a heavy heart that we need to let everyone know Quan has been found. It is now an active investigation and not much more can be said beyond that.”
EGG HARBOR CITY — Police are looking for a missing city resident, according to a post on the…
Reached by phone Friday, Mounts said Lindsay’s car has not been found.
Police issued a request for assistance Friday afternoon in finding the vehicle with New Jersey plates C74LVU.
The two-door car is lime green and has a decal on the side of a black cat with stars and a black hood. Anyone with information can call Detective Sgt. Robert Booth of the State Police Major Crimes South Unit at 609-610-4025.
The investigation is not related to that of recovered human remains in Salem City, Salem County.
An online fundraiser has been set up for Lindsay’s wife, Elizabeth, to help with funeral costs.
“We need to pull together again for these amazing people who have helped and touched so many lives throughout the years,” states the fundraiser, set up by Mounts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.