ATLANTIC CITY — A 25-year-old Fairlawn woman was arrested in a Jan. 19 robbery after her family reported her missing, police said Wednesday.
Just before 1 p.m. Jan. 19, Officers James Eckert and Adrian Nunez-Santos responded to Atlantic City Gasoline in the 1400 block of Absecon Boulevard for a report of an attempted robbery, police said in a news release.
The clerk said a woman entered the store with a knife and a scarf covering her face and demanded money, police said. The clerk grabbed a bat, and the woman ran. She left in a small sport utility vehicle driven by a man, the clerk told police, and the license plates were unreadable.
The clerk told police the woman was wearing a light-colored puffy coat.
The next day, Eckert responded to the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a missing woman, Samantha Orsino. The woman's family had reported her missing earlier that day when she did not return home. Orsino's father called police after receiving GPS coordinates from OnStar.
When the car was located, Orsino was found in the front seat sleeping. She told officers her car, an SUV, ran out of gas and she lost her cellphone, police said. Eckert noticed the car's license plates were folded up, making the plate number unreadable, as well as a light-colored jacket in the back seat.
"Believing she was involved in the attempted armed robbery, Orsino was detained," the release states.
Orsino was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and was taken to the Atlantic County jail. Detectives are still trying to identify her accomplice, police said.
I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.
