HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Mizpah firefighter stands accused of intentionally starting an August fire, police said.
Police responded Aug. 18 to a call reporting a fire. Officers, along with Mizpah, Mays Landing and Laureldale firefighters, responded to a shed fire in the 1300 block of West Point Avenue.
Firefighter Matthew Hesser, 35, of Vineland, who made the initial 911 call and helped respond to the shed fire, was identified as a suspect, police said.
Hesser was interviewed by detectives Thursday and was charged with third-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief, police said.
He was released on a summons pending a court appearance, police said.
