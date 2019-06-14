TOMS RIVER — A Monmouth County man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for a 2015 murder at a home on Long Beach Island, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
Conrad R. Sipa, 55, of Colts Neck, was found guilty in April of killing Richard P. Doody Jr., 60, between Nov. 21 and 23, 2015, at Doody's home in Barnegat Light, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.
The jury found Sipa guilty of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, Billhimer said. Sipa used a knife and a lamp in killing Doody.
Judge Rochelle Gizinksi sentenced Sipa to 40 years in prison for the murder and five additional years for the weapons charges, Billhimer said. Sipa must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he can be considered for parole.
“Hopefully this very lengthy prison sentence, which amounts to a life sentence due to Sipa’s age, brings some measure of closure to Doody’s friends and family, many of whom were present throughout the trial and today,” Billhimer said.
