MILLVILLE — A motorcyclist was killed Friday evening after crashing into an SUV on Bogden Boulevard, police said.
About 7:11 p.m., city police responded to the boulevard for a report of a crash, according to a news release from the department. A 2003 Yamaha motorcycle had been traveling eastbound near McCafferty Boulevard when it crossed the center yellow line while negotiating a curve.
A 50-year-old man, driving a 2009 GMC Yukon and traveling in the westbound lane, tried to take evasive action, police said, but the two vehicles hit each other.
The 31-year-old motorcyclist was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Yukon and his passengers did not report any injuries.
Police did not release the identity either driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call Patrolman W. Stadnick of the city’s Traffic Safety Division at 856-825-7010, extension 7323.
