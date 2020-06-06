MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A township man was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer Thursday night after allegedly charging officers who were called to help him after he was struck by lightning.
About 11:40 p.m., township police responded to a home on Fourth Avenue after a caller reported that a man had been hit by lightning, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
When officers arrived to help John J. Walsh Jr., 44, residents of the home obstructed officers from rendering aid, demanding they leave the home without seeing him, police said.
Officers went inside the home when Walsh, whom police said appeared to be under the influence, charged at officers and engaged them in a physical altercation, according to the post.
Police eventually subdued Walsh without injury, according to the post, but each officer on the scene was treated for lacerations to their hands and arms and one officer was treated for a bite wound on his leg.
Walsh was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, one count of obstruction of the administration of law, one count of resisting arrest and additional charges are pending.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.