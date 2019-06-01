MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A township man was riding drunk when his motorcycle hit a police car Friday night, police said.
At 11:57 p.m., Cpl. Jake O'Hara was on patrol on Nesco Road when his marked police vehicle was rear-ended by a 1994 Harley-Davidson, Chief John Thompson said in a news release.
Rider Steven Lelyo, 58, of the Nesco section of the township, was ejected from the bike and sustained minor injuries, Thompson said. Lelyo was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.
Evidence at the scene indicated Lelyo was operating the motorcycle with an open alcoholic container, as several were found at the scene, including one that landed on the police car after the collision, Thompson said.
Charges against Lelyo, including for driving under the influence and having an open alcoholic container, are pending, Thompson said.
O'Hara was not injured, but his police vehicle sustained minor damage, as did Lelyo's Harley, Thompson said.
