MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Police asked for the public’s help Monday to find two people involved in a weekend car burglary.
About 4:20 a.m. Saturday, two people went onto a property in the 2600 block of Seventh Avenue, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. They entered the victim’s car and then left, going towards Pleasant Mills Road.
Anyone with information about the pair or the incident is urged to contact township police at 609-561-7600 or police dispatch 609-652-2037.
