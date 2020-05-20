MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Police asked for the public’s help Tuesday to identify three suspects in Sunday and Monday car burglaries.
Township police have received numerous reports of vehicle burglaries on Pleasant Mills Road, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. They allegedly occurred about 4 a.m.
Two of the suspects appeared to go on the victim’s property, get into their cars and remove personal belongings, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s non-emergency dispatch number at 609-652-2037 or the Detective Bureau at 609-561-7600, extension 151. Tips and information may remain anonymous.
