ATLANTIC CITY — A naked man was arrested Monday after assaulting an infant, police said.
At 9:24 p.m., police received a report that a naked man was beating on the front door of an apartment building in the 1300 block of Caspian Avenue.
There, police said they found Stephon Whitfield, 28, of Atlantic City, "naked, yelling and bleeding."
Police said Whitfield had tried to enter a vehicle to steal money but was pushed away before approaching a woman pushing an infant in a stroller and attacking the child.
Whitfield was under the influence of narcotics at the time of the assault, police said.
The baby was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. The child's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
Whitfield was taken to the same hospital for evaluation. He was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and disorderly conduct, and is being held at the Atlantic County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.