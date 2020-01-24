MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly being unclothed and out of control in an upholstery store in the Rio Grande section of the township, police said.
About 1:47 p.m., officers responded to Fresh Custom Upholstery, 1127 Route 47 south, for a report of an out of control subject, according to a news release from township police. There, they found the boy causing damage inside the business.
Police did not release the identity of the teen.
The boy resisted, and it took several officers to arrest him, police said. Three township police officers were injured during the incident.
The teen, as well as the injured officers, were taken to Cape Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to the release. The teen sustained minor injuries.
The Lower Township Police Department, the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office and the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit assisted. Middle Township and Lover Township EMS also responded.
Charges are pending.
