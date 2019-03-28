MAYS LANDING — A new court date was set Thursday morning for the Ventnor woman charged in the July fatal nightstick-killing and robbery of her mother and grandmother
After appearing for less than five minutes in Atlantic County Superior Court, Heather Barbera, 42, was scheduled to return for another status conference 9 a.m. May 2.
Her attorney, Matthew Leonard, requested the time to go over evidence and review any motions that might be available, he said.
At the last court appearance, Leonard requested evidence in the case, “specifically for an interview, interrogation that took place in the state of New York,” he said, which he has since received, as well as a mental health evaluation.
The four weeks between Thursday’s appearance and the new date will count towards excludable time in the case. Under bail reform, the state has 90 days to indict a defendant after they are detained, and then another 180 days to bring the case to trial. When either side is granted excludable time, it does not count towards those rules.
Barbera, who has pleaded not guilty to charges that include two counts of first-degree murder, was arrested in New York, where police said she fled after the double homicide.
Barbera confessed to killing Elaine Rosen and Michelle Gordon after her New York City arrest, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Chief Assistant Prosecutor Ann Crater, who represents the state in the case, did not object to Leonard’s request.
Rosen, 87, and her daughter, Gordon, 67, were found dead at 10:25 a.m. July 8 inside a condo at Vassar Square Arms luxury condominiums at 4800 Boardwalk. Richard Rosen, 50, of Brooklyn, New York, said he found the bodies after he was unable to reach his sister and mother by phone.
For both victims, the cause of death was multiple blunt-impact injuries and the manner of death was a homicide, Tyner said.
Barbera was arrested by New York City police July 11 at the Midtown Manhattan Port Authority and was held in the Rose M. Singer women’s facility on Rikers Island before she was extradited to Atlantic County in August.
She was indicted Oct. 17 on two counts of first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and first-degree robbery by inflicting bodily injury.
Conviction of a first-degree crime carries a possible sentence of 10 to 20 years in state prison.
Barbera is currently held in Atlantic City jail.
