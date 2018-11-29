Heather Barbera
Heather Barbera, 42, of Ventnor, appeared in court for about two minutes for a status conference before Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.

 MOLLY BILINSKI Staff Writer

MAYS LANDING — The woman charged in the July fatal nightstick-killing and robbery of her mother and grandmother appeared in court Thursday morning for a brief status conference.

Matthew Leonard, defense attorney Heather Barbera, 42, of Ventnor, said the state has turned over discovery in the case. However, Leonard said he is waiting on an evaluation from a doctor that was completed while Barbera was represented by public defender Holly Bitters. Once he receives that, he will share it with the state, he said.

Her next court date was slated for 9 a.m. Jan. 10.

It was her first court appearance since her post-indictment arraignment in October, when she pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and first-degree robbery by inflicting bodily injury.

Elaine Rosen, 87, and her daughter, Michelle Gordon, 67, were found dead at 10:25 a.m. July 8 inside a condo at Vassar Square Arms luxury condominiums at 4800 Boardwalk.

For both victims, the cause of death was multiple blunt-impact injuries and the manner of death was homicide, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

Barbera was extradited from New York, where police said she fled after the double homicide. She is currently in the Atlantic County jail.

