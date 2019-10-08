MAYS LANDING — The Ventnor woman charged last summer in the fatal nightstick killing and robbery of her mother and grandmother was indicted on additional charges last week.
Heather Barbera, 42, was indicted two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree armed robbery, one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and one count of third-degree credit card theft, court records show. She was also indicted on two counts of first-degree murder during the commission of a crime.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to Barbera’s lawyer for comment.
An Atlantic County grand jury handed down the superseding indictment on Oct. 3. She was first indicted Oct. 17, 2018, on two counts of first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and first-degree robbery by inflicting bodily injury.
Barbera is scheduled to appear for a post-indictment arraignment Wednesday morning in Atlantic County Superior Court.
Conviction of a first-degree crime carries a sentence of 10 to 20 years in state prison.
During a case review last month, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Anne Crater said that the state planned to re-present the case to a grand jury to include a felony murder charge — stemming from the robbery and murder charges already indicted — and would “also include particular modes of theft that are included in the robbery, as well as related charges.”
A felony murder charge is applied when someone dies during the commission of a crime.
Prosecutors allege Barbera beat Elaine Rosen, 87, and Rosen’s daughter, Michelle Gordon, 67, to death before robbing them July 8, 2018, inside a condo at the Vassar Square Arms luxury condominiums in Ventnor.
For both victims, the cause of death was multiple blunt-impact injuries and the manner of death was homicide, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said at the time.
Barbera was arrested by New York City police July 11, 2018, at the Midtown Manhattan Port Authority and was held in the Rose M. Singer women’s facility on Rikers Island before she was extradited to Atlantic County the following month.
A case review is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 31, followed by a Nov. 12 start date for her trial.
