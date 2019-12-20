WILDWOOD — A New York man was charged with burglarizing a commercial property, city police said Thursday.
On Tuesday, police responded to a report of a burglary at 4410 Pacific Avenue, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Through an investigation and with the assistance of a concern citizen, they arrested 38-year-old Leonardo Perez, according to the post. Police recovered all of the stolen items from him.
Leonardo was charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft and was released on a summons.
