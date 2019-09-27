CAPE MAY — A 67-year-old New York man died Thursday after drowning in the ocean off Grant Beach, police said.
About 3:34 p.m., police received a call from city beach patrol asking for emergency services for a water rescue at Grant Beach and Beach Drive, according to a news release from city police. The victim, James P. Lane, of Binghamton, was found face down in the surf about 50 yards from the beach.
ATLANTIC CITY — A half-hour before the first shift of lifeguards took the stand Monday morni…
City beaches have not been actively guarded since Sept. 8, beach patrol Captain Geoff Rife said, but there were members of the patrol in the general area who were alerted through a 9-1-1 pager system that there was a water emergency.
Beach patrol brought Lane to the beach where CPR was started, police said. Lane was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center by the city fire department, where he was pronounced dead.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.