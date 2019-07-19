ATLANTIC CITY — Six males and three women were arrested Wednesday on charges including possession of a loaded gun, cocaine, heroin and prescription pills in a street operation, police said.
The operation targeted those possessing or distributing narcotics and quality-of-life issues, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.
The following people were sent to the Atlantic County jail:
Lionel Bowman, 28, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and contempt of court.
David Harmon, 41, of Atlantic City, was charged with contempt of court.
Nicholas Catalano, 29, of Pleasantville, was charged with possession of CDS and contempt of court.
The following people were released on summonses:
Jessica Hernandez, 22, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was charged with eluding and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elaine Hazard, 52, of Little Egg Harbor, was charged with possession of CDS.
Donald Lewis, 34, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute.
Shonda Rector, 32, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute.
Kyrie Johnson, 27, of Atlantic City, was charged with contempt of court.
One juvenile was sent to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility.
The 16-year-old city boy was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and receiving stolen property.
The handgun was stolen from Millville, Fair said.
