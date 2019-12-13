Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
TRENTON — Nine men were indicted in connection with a large cocaine distribution ring in Cumberland County, the state Attorney General's Office said Friday.
The state Division of Criminal Justice dismantled a drug mill in Vineland, seizing heroin and fentanyl, assault rifles and illegal large-capacity magazines, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.
The indictment was the result of an eight-month investigation by the Division of Criminal Justice, Gangs & Organized Crime Bureau that led to the arrests of a dozen defendants in late 2017, Grewal said. Three other defendants pleaded guilty to first-degree distribution of cocaine prior to Friday's indictment.
Terrell Goodwin, 30, of Vineland, is charged with promoting organized street crime. Goodwin, who allegedly was a supplier of cocaine, is also charged with distribution of cocaine, along with George Smith, 58, of Bridgeton, Grewal said.
Goodwin, Smith, and six other men are charged with conspiracy. Those six — Stephen Fortune, 30, of Bridgeton; Joshua Rivera, 21, of Bridgeton; Wesley Bowleg, 46, of Bridgeton; Eric White, 31, of Vineland; Kyle Mills, 33, of Bridgeton; and Joseph Flores, 26, of Vineland — allegedly acted as runners for Goodwin, distributing cocaine to street-level dealers, Grewal said.
The ninth defendant, Alexander Torres, 33, of Vineland, was arrested when detectives searched his basement apartment on North Myrtle Street, where they seized six guns, including two illegal assault rifles, and four illegal large-capacity magazines, Grewal said.
They also seized nearly 100 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, nearly a kilogram of powder dibutylone, aka bath salts, more than 900 dibutylone pills and drug-milling equipment including grinders, blenders, mixing bowls, respirator masks, scales and a pill press, Grewal said.
Torres is charged with maintaining a narcotics production facility, as well as drug and weapons offenses, including possession of a weapon as a convicted felon, possession of firearms during commission of a drug crime, and possession of assault rifles and large-capacity magazines.
The following men, each of whom previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the drug ring, are awaiting sentencing and face a recommended term of 10 years in state prison:
• Moses Arellano, 23, of Vineland
• Christian Padilla, 28, of Glassboro
• Oscar Gonzalez, 36, of Vineland
The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office assisted the investigation, Grewal said.
