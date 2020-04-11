State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and the Division of Consumer Affairs warned New Jersey residents Friday of scams that have risen up in the face of COVID-19.
“New Jersey residents need the financial relief that’s coming to them,” Grewal said in a news release. “We want you to be able to spot a scam, so that the check you’re expecting from the government doesn’t turn into a blank check from you to a thief.”
One such scam uses confusion regarding government financial assistance to lure victims into sharing their personal information.
For seniors and taxpayers who filed taxes in 2018 or 2019, stimulus payments will be automatic. Scam artists are sending emails and text messages under the pretense of registering individuals for payments, to steal their information or entice them to click on links that can plant malware on their computer.
Some of the scams use official-looking emails from the U.S. Small Business Association, among other agencies, with fake links to grant applications.
Other scams residents should be on the lookout for:
Stimulus/government assistance: As stimulus funds will soon be sent by check or direct deposit, keep in mind that the government will not ask you to pay anything up front to get this money. Anyone who calls and asks for your Social Security number, bank account or credit card to receive government assistance is a scammer. To receive grants or SBA loans, you must apply and qualify.
Fake mandatory COVID-19 tests: Individuals posing as employees of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services or another U.S. government department may send a text message or email instructing recipients to click on a link for the purpose of completing a mandatory online test or registration to get testing. This scam is designed to steal personal, financial and/or medical information.
Grandparent/family in trouble: If someone calls or sends a message from an unknown number or email address claiming to be a relative or friend sick with COVID-19 and desperate for money, reach out to your friend or relative directly, and keep in mind that scam artists typically ask for payment via wire transfer or a gift card.
Phony charities and crowdfunding: Be sure to research where a charitable donation is going. Do your homework when it comes to appeals on crowdfunding sites, including reading the terms and conditions, as well as the comments. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card or by money wire, don’t do it.
Travel insurance: Many travel insurance policies do not cover pandemics, although some legitimate travel insurance companies have extended coverage to their policyholders for cancellations related to COVID-19. If someone pitches you new travel insurance that specifically covers COVID-19 related problems, it may be a scam.
Attorney General Grewal and U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced the creation of a Federal-State COVID-19 Fraud Task Force on March 30. The task force will investigate fraud perpetrated by exploiting the pandemic. Anyone who believes they have been the victim of such a fraud should contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 866-720-5721.
Atlantic County
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing begins Thursday, April 9, for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public on Tuesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 16, said Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting Wednesday, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
