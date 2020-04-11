We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and the Division of Consumer Affairs warned New Jersey residents Friday of scams that have risen up in the face of COVID-19.

“New Jersey residents need the financial relief that’s coming to them,” Grewal said in a news release. “We want you to be able to spot a scam, so that the check you’re expecting from the government doesn’t turn into a blank check from you to a thief.”

One such scam uses confusion regarding government financial assistance to lure victims into sharing their personal information.

For seniors and taxpayers who filed taxes in 2018 or 2019, stimulus payments will be automatic. Scam artists are sending emails and text messages under the pretense of registering individuals for payments, to steal their information or entice them to click on links that can plant malware on their computer.

Some of the scams use official-looking emails from the U.S. Small Business Association, among other agencies, with fake links to grant applications.

Other scams residents should be on the lookout for:

Stimulus/government assistance: As stimulus funds will soon be sent by check or direct deposit, keep in mind that the government will not ask you to pay anything up front to get this money. Anyone who calls and asks for your Social Security number, bank account or credit card to receive government assistance is a scammer. To receive grants or SBA loans, you must apply and qualify.

Fake mandatory COVID-19 tests: Individuals posing as employees of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services or another U.S. government department may send a text message or email instructing recipients to click on a link for the purpose of completing a mandatory online test or registration to get testing. This scam is designed to steal personal, financial and/or medical information.

Grandparent/family in trouble: If someone calls or sends a message from an unknown number or email address claiming to be a relative or friend sick with COVID-19 and desperate for money, reach out to your friend or relative directly, and keep in mind that scam artists typically ask for payment via wire transfer or a gift card.

Phony charities and crowdfunding: Be sure to research where a charitable donation is going. Do your homework when it comes to appeals on crowdfunding sites, including reading the terms and conditions, as well as the comments. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card or by money wire, don’t do it.

Travel insurance: Many travel insurance policies do not cover pandemics, although some legitimate travel insurance companies have extended coverage to their policyholders for cancellations related to COVID-19. If someone pitches you new travel insurance that specifically covers COVID-19 related problems, it may be a scam.

Attorney General Grewal and U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced the creation of a Federal-State COVID-19 Fraud Task Force on March 30. The task force will investigate fraud perpetrated by exploiting the pandemic. Anyone who believes they have been the victim of such a fraud should contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 866-720-5721.