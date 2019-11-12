BRIGANTINE — Police arrested a Gloucester County man and a Florida woman after finding a gun, ammunition and marijuana in their car Monday, police said.
About 2:15 a.m., police received a call reporting a suspicious male near Surfside Road, police said. Officers searched the vehicle and found marijuana, a 9mm handgun and hollow-point bullets, police said.
Christian L. Rodriguez, 26, of Swedesboro, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun without a valid permit, possession of hollow-point ammunition and possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Rovettzy M. Silva-Pagan, 26, of Kindred, Florida, was charged with possession of a handgun without a valid permit, possession of hollow-point ammunition and possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Both were sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.