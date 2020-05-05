Longport Police Department

LONGPORT — Borough police on Tuesday said there was no new information about the weekend crash that left a Camden County woman dead, according to an email from police Chief Frank Culmone. 

The Sunday afternoon pedestrian crash killed 85-year-old Lillian Myers, of Stratford. 

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, which is also investigating the crash, deferred comment to borough police.

At 12:59 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to Pacific and Yarmouth avenues for a report of a pedestrian crash, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Edward Werbany, 86, of Blackwood, Camden County, was driving a Ford F-150 and backed into Myers, according to the post, citing a preliminary investigation.

