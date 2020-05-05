LONGPORT — Borough police on Tuesday said there was no new information about the weekend crash that left a Camden County woman dead, according to an email from police Chief Frank Culmone.
The Sunday afternoon pedestrian crash killed 85-year-old Lillian Myers, of Stratford.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, which is also investigating the crash, deferred comment to borough police.
At 12:59 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to Pacific and Yarmouth avenues for a report of a pedestrian crash, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Edward Werbany, 86, of Blackwood, Camden County, was driving a Ford F-150 and backed into Myers, according to the post, citing a preliminary investigation.
A downed telephone and power pole sits in the parking lot behind the Sea Winds Condo at the corner of Coolidge and Pacific avenues in Longport on Monday.
ERIKA MELHORN / For The Press
Erika Melhorn / For The Press
The roof of a storage building at All Action Water Sports in Somers Point blew off due to high winds from Monday's storm, damaging several boats and personal watercraft at the facility, which is located on Dockside Drive.
ERIKA MELHORN / For The Press
