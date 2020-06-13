070118_nws_beachdrinking

Beachgoers partake in sun, sand, surf and libations in June 2018 on the Margate beach.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

CAPE MAY — Police said Saturday there will be “no warnings given and no excuses will be tolerated” after numerous calls from residents about underage drinking on the city’s beaches.

The majority of the youths involved have been local, police said in a news release. From now on, the city’s Beach Patrol are devoting extra resources to “correct the issue.”

City Council on Thursday approved allowing the consumption of alcohol in several areas of town, including the beach, the Washington Street Mall and several parks. The resolution took effect immediately.

“Please be advised that anyone involved in underage drinking will be arrested, charged criminally and removed from our beaches,” police said. “There will be no warnings given and no excuses will be tolerated. Please speak with your children or young adults about the serious consequences a criminal arrest can have.”

In addition, officers are reporting numerous bicycle violations, and summonses have already been issued as “the verbal warnings and calls to parents are proving to be ineffective,” according to the release.

In one instance, a youth was involved in an accident with a car after police had already given a warning, the department said.

Officers look out for helmet violations, which apply to anyone under 17, holding on to a vehicle and “hitching,” and performing tricks, according to the release.

“Our department wants your children to enjoy their time in Cape May; however, we also want to make sure everyone stays safe,” police said. “Please share this message with them to avoid citations or unfortunately, arrest.”

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

