LOWER TOWNSHIP — A North Cape May man hit another man with an unknown object Sunday at a local bar, sending the victim to the hospital, police said Monday.
David C. Hughes, 51, was charged with aggravated assault, police said. He was released on a summons.
At 7:49 p.m., officers made contact with the victim, Nicholas DiCarlo, who said he had been struck above his right eye with an unknown object by a white man in his 40s wearing a green shirt, police said. The incident occurred at 5 West Pub in the North Cape May section of the township.
DiCarlo had a serious injury to his head and was bleeding from a cut just above his eye, police said. His eye was swollen shut, and he complained of blurred vision.
DiCarlo was treated at the scene by Lower Township Rescue and was later taken to Cape Regional Medical Center.
After a search and investigation, officers arrested Hughes at his home, police said.
