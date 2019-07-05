LOWER TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old North Cape May man was charged with aggravated assault Tuesday night after he allegedly hit another man in the face with a gun.
At 9:04 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of Wayne Avenue for a possible gunshot victim, police said in a news release. There, they found that no one had been shot, but Walter Belles Jr., 40, of Rio Grande in Middle Township, was bleeding from a cut above his left eye.
Belles told police William Lyman Jr. threatened him with a black handgun and shot the gun into the air twice, police said, before hitting him in the head with the gun, causing the cut.
Additional officers arrived and set up a perimeter around Lyman’s home, police said. They spoke to his wife, who left the home to talk to officers.
However, the woman was intoxicated and “wasn’t much help in determining if anyone else was inside the residence,” police said. A short time later, Lyman, who also appeared to be intoxicated, walked up to the officers and was arrested without incident.
Police searched Lyman's home after obtaining a warrant from a judge and found several firearms, which were seized.
Lyman, who was also charged with several weapons-related offenses, was housed in the Cape May County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.