LOWER TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old North Cape May man was charged with aggravated assault Tuesday night after he allegedly hit another man in the face with a gun.
At 9:04 p.m., township police responded to the 600 block of Wayne Avenue for a possible gunshot victim, according to a news release from police. There, they found that no one had been shot, but Walter Belles Jr., 40, of Rio Grande, was bleeding from a cut above his left eye.
Belles told police that William Lyman Jr. threatened him with a black handgun and shot the gun into the air twice, police said, before hitting him in the head with the gun, causing the cut.
Additional officers arrived and set up a perimeter around Lyman’s home, police said. They spoke who his wife, who left the home to talk to officers.
However, the woman was intoxicated and “wasn’t much help in determining if anyone else was inside the residence,” according to the release. A short time later, Lyman, who also appeared to be intoxicated, walked up to the officers and was arrested without incident.
Police searched his home after obtaining a warrant from a judge and found several firearms, which were seized.
Lyman, who was also charged with several weapons-related offences, was housed in Cape May County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.