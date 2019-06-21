LOWER TOWNSHIP — A North Cape May man was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with drinking and driving and assaulting a police offer.
At about 11 p.m., Patrol Officer Jonathan Scheck stopped David Hughes, 52, for speeding in the 500 block of Seashore Road in the Erma section of the Township, according to a news release from township police. During the stop, Scheck determined that Hughes was driving under the influence of alcohol.
Hughes “became loud and abusive in a threatening and combative manner, refusing to allow the officers to arrest him,” according to the release.
Hughes pulled away and struggled with the officers, who had to use “a reasonable amount of force” to arrest him, police said. Once he was put in the back of a police car, Hughes spit in the arresting officer’s face.
Hughes was charged with resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, throwing bodily fluids on a law enforcement officer and failure to allow fingerprinting. He was also issued motor vehicle summonses for driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit breath samples, reckless driving and speeding.
He was remanded to Cape May County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.