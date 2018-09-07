LOWER TOWNSHIP — A North Carolina man has been arrested in the robbery of a local CVS pharmacy Sunday.
Dustin A. Washington, of Charlotte, was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, theft of more than $500 and obstruction.
Police said businesses and residents near the Bayshore Road CVS assisted in the investigation by allowing authorities to view video surveillance systems, which enabled police to identify the make, model and color of the vehicle they believed Washington used to commit the robbery.
Washington was found and arrested on Bucknell Avenue in the Del Haven section of Middle Township, where he had been staying for several weeks.
Police said Washington initially provided them with a false name.
Washington is also wanted for armed robbery in North Carolina on Aug. 1. He has an extradition warrant out of North Carolina, which he will answer to once his charges in New Jersey have been adjudicated.
He is staying in the Cape May County jail pending a court hearing.
