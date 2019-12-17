CAMDEN — A Northfield pharmaceutical representative admitted his role Monday in a health care fraud conspiracy and to obstructing justice by telling witnesses to lie to the grand jury investigating the scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday.
Mark Bruno, 45, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Robert B. Kugler to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and obstruction of justice, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a news release.
Bruno worked for a company that marketed compounded medications and received a percentage of the insurance payments.
He introduced a doctor to the company and received a percentage of the payments for prescriptions the doctor wrote, Carpenito said. Bruno and others paid the doctor to reward him for signing prescriptions.
Bruno recruited individuals covered by New Jersey state insurance plans because he knew that those plans paid thousands of dollars for certain compounded medications, Carpenito said.
He paid several people to see his doctor and receive prescriptions for compounded medications. Bruno received $68,872 from the company and caused $524,935 in losses, Carpenito said.
Bruno learned last year a federal grand jury was investigating him.
This year, two people paid by Bruno to receive compounded medications told him they had received subpoenas to testify before the grand jury, and another two told Bruno they were contacted by the FBI, Carpenito said.
Bruno told the first two to lie to the grand jury and deny he paid them, Carpenito said. He told the other two to tell the FBI he had not paid them.
The heath care fraud conspiracy and obstruction charges to which Bruno pleaded guilty each carry a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gain or loss from the offense. Sentencing is scheduled for March 24.
In a separate health care fraud conspiracy, Trenton doctor Daniel Oswari, 48, of Bordentown, Burlington County, on Monday also admitted defrauding New Jersey state health benefits programs and accepting kickbacks in exchange for referring laboratory work, Carpenito said.
Oswari faces up to 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, Carpenito said. Sentencing is scheduled for March 23.
