NORTHFIELD — Seven city residents were arrested Tuesday after police seized more than 10 grams of methamphetamine, 200 wax folds of heroin and packaging materials from a home in the 1000 block of Broad Street.
Police learned the occupants of the home were distributing heroin and meth after a two-month investigation led by Detective Sgt. Michael Buccafurni, police said in a news release.
During a search of the home, police found the meth, heroin, packaging materials, a rifle and $347 in proceeds, police said.
Those arrested are:
- Robert Gunter, 36, and Sammantha Kinney, 27, charged with possession of heroin, distribution of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and possession of scheduled pills
- Ryan Oldis, 43, charged with possession of heroin, distribution of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while committing a drug offense
- Victoria Dougherty, 37, charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest by flight
- Carol Turner, 52, charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin and distribution of methamphetamine
- Tyler Turner, 54, charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin and distribution of methamphetamine
- Derrick Turner, 45, charged with possession of methamphetamine
Oldis and Gunter were held in the Atlantic County jail, while Dougherty was held in the Cape May County jail. The others were released on summonses.
The State Police TEAMS Unit assisted.
