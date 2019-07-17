NORTHFIELD — Seven city residents were arrested Tuesday after police seized over 10 grams of methamphetamine, 200 wax folds of heroin and packaging materials from a home on the 1000 block of Broad Street.
Police learned that the occupants of the home were distributing heroin and methamphetamine after a two months-long investigation led by Detective Sergeant Buccafurni, according to a news release from city police.
During a search of the home, police found the methamphetamine, heroin, packaging materials as well as a rifle and $347 in proceeds, police said.
Those arrested include:
Robert Gunter, 36, and Sammantha Kinney, 27, are charged with possession of heroin, distribution of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and possession of scheduled pills.
Ryan Oldis, 43, is charged with possession of heroin, distribution of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while committing a CDS offense.
Victoria Dougherty, 37, is charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest by flight.
Carol Turner, 52, is charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin and distribution of methamphetamine.
Tyler Turner, 54, charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin and distribution of methamphetamine.
Derrick Turner, 45, is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Oldis and Gunter were housed in the Atlantic County jail, while. Dougherty was lodged in Cape May County jail. The others were released on summonses.
The New Jersey State Police Teams Unit assisted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.