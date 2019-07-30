Northfield Police Dept.
Submitted

NORTHFIELD — A city man was arrested Monday after police found more than 10 pounds of marijuana, including 5-foot-tall plants, as well as a rifle, scales and other drug paraphernalia during a search of his home.

About 12:30 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Steelman Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance, police said in a news release. There, officers checked around the outside of the home and found that the resident, Dennis Macgrogan, 48, was growing marijuana on his rear deck.

The marijuana was decorated with flowers to disguise the plans, police said.

Detective Geoffrey Bentz got a search warrant for the home and seized the plants from the deck, police said. Officers also found the marijuana, rifle, scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Macgrogan was charged with possession of marijuana, distribution of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a summons.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments