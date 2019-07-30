NORTHFIELD — A city man was arrested Monday after police found more than 10 pounds of marijuana, including 5-foot-tall plants, as well as a rifle, scales and other drug paraphernalia during a search of his home.
About 12:30 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Steelman Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance, police said in a news release. There, officers checked around the outside of the home and found that the resident, Dennis Macgrogan, 48, was growing marijuana on his rear deck.
The marijuana was decorated with flowers to disguise the plans, police said.
Detective Geoffrey Bentz got a search warrant for the home and seized the plants from the deck, police said. Officers also found the marijuana, rifle, scales and other drug paraphernalia.
Macgrogan was charged with possession of marijuana, distribution of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a summons.
