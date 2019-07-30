ATLANTIC CITY — A New York City man was arrested Monday after driving his motorcycle away from a city police officer who tried to pull him over.
At 11:55 a.m., Sgt. Jody Hersh attempted to stop a motorcycle with no license plate at Providence and Atlantic avenues, police said in a news release. However, after turning on his overhead lights, the driver, Joseph Cadalzo, 30, drove away, running several red lights.
Hersh did not pursue the motorcycle, police said, but gave a description of the motorcycle and its driver to officers in the area.
When Cadalzo hit Pacific Avenue, he was tracked by personnel in the department’s Surveillance Center traveling east through the city, police said. He was caught on cameras passing several intersections on Pacific Avenue, finally stopping on the beach block of Rhode Island Avenue and getting on the Boardwalk.
Officer Ivaylo Ivanov was directed to Cadalzo’s location by Surveillance Center personnel, police said, and Cadalzo was arrested.
Cadalzo was charged with eluding, obstruction of justice and multiple motor vehicle offenses. He was released on a summons.
