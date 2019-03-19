OCEAN CITY — A 19-year-old city resident was arrested Friday after police found about 20 pounds of marijuana in his apartment, police said Tuesday.
At 5:29 p.m., detectives searched an apartment inside the Ocean City Housing Authority building in the 400 block of Haven Avenue, police said in a news release.
During the search, police seized about 20 pounds of marijuana, more than $11,000, drug paraphernalia, a vehicle and large quantities of edibles and oils laced with THC, the chemical responsible for most of marijuana's effects, police said.
As a result, police charged Seth F. Wood with possession of marijuana over 50 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of controlled dangerous substances, distribution of CDS within 500 feet of a public place and distribution of CDS within 1,000 feet of a school, police said. He was released on a summons.
The search warrant was the result of a monthlong investigation into the sale of drugs from that location, police said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.