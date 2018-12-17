OCEAN CITY — In a dry town that calls itself "America's Greatest Family Resort," few people would think someone would allegedly operate a house of prostitution on the main street of the gateway into the city.
But Grace Li, 61, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with managing a house of prostitution, officials from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and the Police Department said Monday.
Li, who lives here, was arrested and charged with the third-degree crime after officials executed a search warrant at the L&G Spa in the 500 block of Ninth Street.
An investigation initiated in July by police detectives, the Prosecutor's Office and Homeland Security Investigations found customers could purchase sexual acts from females inside the business, officials said.
Li was processed and released with a summons pending court proceedings.
Amanda Shockley, 28, of Somers Point, said she was very surprised and taken back at the news of the arrest.
Shockley started Golden Buddha Yoga in the same storefront as the Organic Cafe two months ago at 841 Central Ave., which is across the street and around the corner from the massage spa.
"I am interested to hear more information about this. It just shows you can't judge a book by its cover. Everyone has their secrets," Shockley said.
A flyer distributed by the business says L&G Spa is open every day from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. The charges are $50 for a half hour and $70 for an hour. It advertises something called a table shower as a free service.
Faye Casciano, 53, was walking Monday afternoon on Ninth Street across from the massage spa.
Casciano lives in Allentown, Pennsylvania, but owns of one of the units in the Santa Barbara condos on Wesley Avenue. She said she was not aware of news of the arrest, but thought it was interesting. She had noticed the business.
"I thought it was strange. You couldn't see through the windows," said Casciano, who mentioned this was still the case Monday afternoon. "As a store, that is not welcoming. It makes you feel like only certain people are welcome."
Casciano laughed when informed that the woman charged with managing a house of prostitution was 61.
"You should know better," said Casciano, who added one of the reasons she purchased her condo in this particular shore community was because of its family-friendly reputation.
As the sun was setting, the lights to indicate that the business was open were on late Monday afternoon, but a phone call to the advertised phone number led to an answering message Monday evening.
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said people convicted of a third-degree crime are subject to prison terms of 3 to 5 years.
According to Sutherland, the investigation continues and additional charges may be pending.
