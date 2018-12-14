MAYS LANDING — An Ocean City woman pleaded guilty Thursday in the 2017 drug-induced death of a 33-year-old man, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced Friday.
Alissa Cunningham, 31, pleaded guilty to the strict liability drug-induced death of William Ang on June 2, 2017, as well as drug possession with intent to distribute, Tyner said.
Cunningham became the third person to plead guilty and the second to be charged in a drug-trafficking ring allegedly led by George Stokes.
In February, 10 people were linked to Stokes, 41, of Atlantic City, who was indicted on 29 charges in the drug-related deaths of three people. Stokes was additionally indicted on weapons and drug offenses and charges of leading a drug-trafficking ring. Six of the defendants are being held responsible for the deaths of Hector Santos, Caroline Boothby and Ang.
Cunningham is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 1. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, she is already in prison for another offense.
